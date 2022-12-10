NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hudson Global

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 17,341 shares of company stock valued at $519,411 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.