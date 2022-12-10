NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $5,080,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 22.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $366,882,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $139.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.