NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 10,008 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

BAR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

