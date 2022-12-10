NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 11,110 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $26.54 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

