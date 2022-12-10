NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 327,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 792,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,473.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $377,250. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.19. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.