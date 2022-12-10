NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,021.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

