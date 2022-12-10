NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 187,459 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

