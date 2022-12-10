NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.99 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.