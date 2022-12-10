NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $605,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IYM opened at $129.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96.

