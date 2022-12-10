NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $650,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

