NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $431.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

