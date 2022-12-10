NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JNK opened at $91.87 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.