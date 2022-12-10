NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.67.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.