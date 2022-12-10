NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

