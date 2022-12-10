nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

