Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
