Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

