Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

