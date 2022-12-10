Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.