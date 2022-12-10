Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OMGA opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

