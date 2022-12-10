Oppenheimer Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.99.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

