Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.75% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Opthea Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OPT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.