Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of OPT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,883,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000. Opthea makes up 3.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 5.70% of Opthea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

