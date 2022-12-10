Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 279.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

