Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

OFIX stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

