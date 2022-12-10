Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $34,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,162,720. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

