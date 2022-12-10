Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,082,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTEN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

