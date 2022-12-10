Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PBA opened at $33.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,489,000 after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 2,017,022 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 1,895,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

