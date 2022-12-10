Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of PFGC opened at $59.68 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $61.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

