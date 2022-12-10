PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock Position Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

ISD opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.