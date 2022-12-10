Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 275.5% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 120,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 88,426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $6.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

