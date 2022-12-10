Piper Sandler Increases Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $13.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,499,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after acquiring an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

