Piper Sandler Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $84.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.