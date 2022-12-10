Piper Sandler Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $84.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

