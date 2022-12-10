Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $7.99. Playtika shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 8,390 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. Analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Playtika by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Playtika by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Playtika by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.