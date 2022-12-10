Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down to $108.13

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.13, but opened at $105.57. Polaris shares last traded at $106.54, with a volume of 3,749 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

