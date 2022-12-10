Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,013 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Poshmark Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,710 shares of company stock valued at $278,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth $22,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 194.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 914,779 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 143.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 617,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

