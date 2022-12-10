Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

