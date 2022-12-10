Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $223,240.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $223,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at $220,350,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock valued at $121,012,607. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

