Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
