Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

