ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

