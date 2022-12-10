PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $62,374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PTC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,582,469 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.