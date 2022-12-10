Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.68, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

