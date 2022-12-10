Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 423,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,785,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

