Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 752.4% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88,999 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,933,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

