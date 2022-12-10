Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

