Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,066 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 12.8 %

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.