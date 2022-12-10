Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,899 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

