Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 447 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 515,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $116.53 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

