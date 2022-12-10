Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,337 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.