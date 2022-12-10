Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,337 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
NYSE HOG opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
