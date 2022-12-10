Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.