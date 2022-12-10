Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after buying an additional 192,104 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

FARO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

