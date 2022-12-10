Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ECVT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

In other news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

