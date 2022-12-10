Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

